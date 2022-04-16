Saturday, April 16, 2022
Watch: Roxanne Perez (Rok-C) Debuts on NXT Level Up

By Michael Reichlin
Roxanne Perez WWE Debut

WWE newcomer Roxanne Perez (Rok-C) made her in-ring debut on this week’s NXT Level Up.

In a match that was billed as a “clash of rookies,” Perez picked her “first career win” against Sloan Jacobs (Notorious Mimi).

Perez and Jacobs were both part of the WWE Performance Center’s latest class of recruits. They officially began training at the PC last month.

WWE Performance Center Rookies

Roxanne Perez is a former former ROH Women’s World Champion and trained under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Both women have tremendous potential. We look forward to tracking their progress in NXT here at SEScoops in the months ahead.

Watch highlights Roxanne Perez vs. Sloan Jacobs from NXT Level Up:

