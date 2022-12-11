Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match at WWE NXT Deadline

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell competed in the first-ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline.

The way the match was five stars competed in the match that would last 25 minutes where they would battle each other and the clock. Two stars started the match and every five minutes a new star entered the bout until all five were in the ring.

The goal was to have the most falls (pinfalls, submission, DQ) by the time the clock hits 25 minutes. Each fall a star earned they get one penalty while if a star lost a fall then they had to enter a penalty box for 90 seconds.

The match opened the show and Stark and Perez started things off. James was the third star in the bout. Stark hit a superkick on Perez for the first fall. The fourth star was Jade.

Jade rolled up James for a pinfall before Hartwell hit a big boot to Perez for a pinfall.Perez rolled up Stark for a pinfall. There were a lot of dives to the floor. Perez with a sunset flip powerbomb to Jade for a pinfall. Perez won the match with two falls.

As a result of winning the match, Perez has earned the right to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose for the championship at a later date.