Ruby Soho Makes AEW Return in Hometown

Tay Melo accompanied Anna Jay A.S. to the ring for her match with Willow Nightingale. At one point, Melo was knocked off the apron.

After Nightingale picked up with win, Melo was in the ring, facing the ramp when Ruby Soho made her return by sliding into the ring from behind. A newly green-and-black-haired Soho had receipts for the broken nose she received from Melo. She rained down blows on her and pushed Jay off the apron. Melo punched Soho in her jaw.

On the outside, Soho headbutted Melo before hitting Destination Unknown on the ramp.

Ruby Soho Underwent Surgery

Ruby Soho

Soho’s injury occurred in September when she was teaming with Ortiz against Melo and Sammy Guevara on Zero Hour. Her nose was broken by a knee to the face from Melo.

In October, Soho underwent reconstructive surgery because her nose was broken in two places and her “septum was a mess.” She tweeted that a month after ALL OUT, “the countdown begins until I can breathe again.”

Soho returned to her hometown on the same night as Hangman Page.