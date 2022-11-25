Rumor Killer on WWE Already Planning Men’s 2023 Money in the Bank Winner

LA Knight may be impressing fans with his actions on SmackDown, but he isn’t destined to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase just yet.

Knight was called up to the main roster in April this year, originally as Max Dupri, the heel manager of the Maximum Male Models.

Ditching the name in favor of his NXT moniker, Knight recently began a feud with Bray Wyatt.

Money in the Bank

Recently, it was rumored that Knight has been penciled in to win the Men’s 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder match, earning himself a future World Champion.

Knight is rumored to be a favorite of WWE‘s Head of Creative and Talent Triple H, but this hasn’t guaranteed him the briefcase.

One source within WWE who spoke to Fightful Select said that while they like Knight, there are no plans for him to win Money in the Bank at this time.

The source added that there are no “definitive plans across the board for months down the line,” never mind picking a specific person to win the briefcase.

It was also said that Knight winning the Men’s contract next year could happen, as he is a “great performer” but nothing has been confirmed or even discussed yet.

Austin Theory

Austin Theory is the most recent holder of the Men’s Money in the Bank contract but failed in his cash-in on U.S. Champion Seth Rollins.

Speaking to Fightful, the source added that if WWE really wanted Knight to hold the briefcase, it would have been easy for Theory to lose his contract to the former Million Dollar Champion.

Since losing his match with Rollins, a much more serious Theory has attacked the U.S. Champion, and both he and Bobby Lashley will challenge for the title at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.