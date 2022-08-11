Rob Van Dam Weighs In on Vince McMahon & John Laurinaitis Leaving WWE

Over the past month, the wrestling world has been rocked as two of the most influential men in WWE have left the company.

In July, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the promotion, a month after stepping down as CEO and Chairman.

McMahon stepped down from the roles due to the ongoing investigation into him over allegations of misconduct with female employees.

More recently, it was reported that John Laurinaitis, who is alleged to have participated in the McMahon scandal, had been terminated from WWE, ending his 21-year tenure with the promotion.

RVD & Laurinaitis’ Relationship

The same year that Laurinaitis joined WWE (2001), Rob Van Dam signed with the promotion following the collapse of ECW.

A former WWE and ECW Champion, Van Dam worked closely with both McMahon and Laurinaitis.

During an interview with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall, RVD addressed the departure of Laurinaitis, calling the former WWE Head of Talent Relations his ‘guy.’

“he was my guy. I know a lot of people didn’t get along with him. I was wrestling him in Japan in ‘93… I could relate to him in a lot of ways.” Rob Van Dam on the release of John Laurinaitis.

Addressing McMahon’s departure from WWE, Van Dam wasn’t pleased with the former Chairman’s retirement, but tried to see the positive side.

“I don’t like Vince being gone, but if it’s better for business, then that’s awesome.” RVD on Vince McMahon’s retirement.

Neither Laurinaitis or McMahon have appeared publicly since their departures from WWE.