“Sad to See” – WWE Legend Shares Thoughts on Velveteen Dream’s Arrest

Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark Jr.) was arrested last Friday in Orange County, Florida. He was charged with an out-of-county warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clark was reportedly also arrested on August 20th in Orlando for misdemeanor charges of battery and trespassing on property after receiving a warning.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Velveteen Dream on a recent episode of his podcast. Booker T was a judge during the 2015 season of Tough Enough and saw a lot of talent in him.

“Sad news about the Velveteen Dream, Patrick Clark. This kid who I got a chance to work with at Tough Enough. He’s a guy that I always said had a lot of talent. There’s another thing I always say too, you put yourself in a position, something might happen. It’s just the way the world works out man. I just hate to see it.

You know? I know the charges. Those are the alleged charges. I don’t know what that’s really about. Drug paraphernalia? You know, that could be some marijuana papers (laughs). So, I don’t know. But innocent until proven guilty. I get that too. But the perception in front of the public is something totally different.”

Booker T continued and said that it is sad to see what has happened to Velveteen Dream and hopes he can get back on track.

Public opinion is definitely real, and it’s just sad to see young men put themselves in position like for something to happen to them in this business. So, hopefully, young brother will get back on track. I really don’t have a lot of information as far as, you know, what really went down, but I know he was campaigning to get back into, you know, the company. There again, man, talent, talent.That character was money. Money! But there again, will we ever see it again? I don’t know man. I dont know. Booker T on Velveteen Dream (23:01-24:32)

Booker T Doesn’t Believe WWE Will Ever Re-Sign Velveteen Dream

The 57-year-old discussed Velveteen Dream earlier this month on his podcast, well before these two arrests took place. Booker didn’t think he was ever going to return to the company at the time, so it seems incredibly unlikely now.

Velveteen Dream was accused of sexual misconduct in 2020 but was not released from the promotion until May 2021. Booker claimed that the former NXT North American Champion could have had an incredible career in WWE but has likely thrown it away.

“Sometimes, you can never find your way back from it and I think Velveteen Dream is going to be one of those guys that would’ve had a hell of a career if…That’s the end of that story.“

Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) was arrested on Friday on an Out-of-County Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia pic.twitter.com/NlZRe19fA2 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 29, 2022

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and SEScoops for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.