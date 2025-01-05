Samantha Irvin Eyes Wrestling Manager Role Post-WWE

Samantha Irvin, known for her electrifying voice and vibrant personality, shocked WWE fans a few months ago when she announced her departure from the company. Her impassioned ring announcements had made her a fan favorite, but her exit also highlighted the toxicity that can exist within passionate wrestling fandoms.

In discussing her decision to leave WWE, Irvin revealed that she had never intended to remain a full-time ring announcer. While she appreciated the role, her ultimate aspiration was to take on different responsibilities within the wrestling world, particularly as a manager.

Champions and Main Eventers

On Sunday, Irvin doubled down on her dream of managing. When a fan asked on social media which wrestler she should manage and for what promotion, Irvin responded confidently, stating,

“For champions and main eventers for the best promotion on Earth.”

The statement not only fueled speculation about her next move but also underscored her ambition to work alongside the top talent in the business.

Samantha Irvin’s determination to redefine her role in wrestling showcases her passion and ambition to leave an even greater mark on the industry.

