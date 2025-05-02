Samantha Irvin Claims YouTube Shadow Ban on Music Video Debut

Samantha Irvin left WWE in late 2024 to pursue non-wrestling projects, including growing her presence as a singer and musician. Now, Irvin’s journey has hit a major roadblock as she’s reportedly been shadow banned. On May 1, the former WWE ring announcer alleged that her music video, “Shawty Wanna,” has been shadow banned on YouTube.

Welp, my music video is completely shadow banned on YouTube. — Samantha (The Bomb) (@SamanthaTheBomb) May 1, 2025

Irvin’s post saw a flurry of comments, including a response from YouTube’s team to look into the matter. When a fan suggested that a “sad individual” reported Irvin’s video, Samantha shared that there was more than one person.

Oh a lot of them did, they were bragging in the comments — Samantha (The Bomb) (@SamanthaTheBomb) May 1, 2025

The video, released on April 11, marked Irvin’s biggest step in entertainment since leaving WWE. Explaining her decision to leave WWE, Irvin has shared that while she loved the company, she always intended to be in a role beyond announcing. When it was clear that WWE had no alternative role planned for her, she recognized that it was time to leave.

Irvin’s journey in music appears promising, despite this shadow ban on YouTube. Hopefully this matter will be resolved soon for the former WWE ring announcer.