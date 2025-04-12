Samantha Irvin Music Video
HomeNews
News

Samantha Irvin Drops Music Video For ‘Shawty Wanna’

by Thomas Lowson

Samantha Irvin is wasting no time building her career in the world of music following the end of her WWE tenure. On April 11, 2025, Irvin took to YouTube to drop the music video for her new track ‘Shawty Wanna.’

In the comments, several listeners praised the song, with one saying that “Samantha was born to perform” and praised her as “more than a singer.” Another compared Irvin’s new track to “old skill R&B” while another said that Irvin “absolutely ate this up.”

Irvin parted ways with WWE in October 2024 and explained at the time that she wished to pursue other avenues in entertainment. Shortly after her exit, Irvin explained that she had not wished to remain as a ring announcer, but WWE did not plan for her to have any other role.

While Irvin has yet to resurface in pro wrestling, some fans believe she will eventually join AEW where her husband Ricochet is receiving regular TV time.

Whatever Irvin has planned next, in or outside of wrestling, the former ring announcer will be performing in Las Vegas over WWE WrestleMania week. As fans await to see what Irvin does next, it’s clear that the former ring announcer has a multitude of talents beyond announcing wrestlers to the ring.

Samantha Irvin Referenced On AEW Dynamite
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News