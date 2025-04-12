Samantha Irvin Drops Music Video For ‘Shawty Wanna’

Samantha Irvin is wasting no time building her career in the world of music following the end of her WWE tenure. On April 11, 2025, Irvin took to YouTube to drop the music video for her new track ‘Shawty Wanna.’

In the comments, several listeners praised the song, with one saying that “Samantha was born to perform” and praised her as “more than a singer.” Another compared Irvin’s new track to “old skill R&B” while another said that Irvin “absolutely ate this up.”

Irvin parted ways with WWE in October 2024 and explained at the time that she wished to pursue other avenues in entertainment. Shortly after her exit, Irvin explained that she had not wished to remain as a ring announcer, but WWE did not plan for her to have any other role.

While Irvin has yet to resurface in pro wrestling, some fans believe she will eventually join AEW where her husband Ricochet is receiving regular TV time.

Whatever Irvin has planned next, in or outside of wrestling, the former ring announcer will be performing in Las Vegas over WWE WrestleMania week. As fans await to see what Irvin does next, it’s clear that the former ring announcer has a multitude of talents beyond announcing wrestlers to the ring.