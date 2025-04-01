Samantha Irvin Appearing In Las Vegas Over WWE WrestleMania Week

Samantha Irvin is making her return to the world of professional wrestling though not as part of WWE. On her Instagram Stories, Irvin shared that she’ll appear at WaleMania X on April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. This will mark her first appearance at a wrestling-related event since her exit from WWE in October 2024.

WaleMania X will blend pro wrestling and hip-hop culture, featuring live performances, special guests, and big-name appearances—including Grammy-nominated rapper Wale. In a major coup for the show, WaleMania X will be presented by Netflix, interestingly a partner with WWE.

Irvin’s decision to leave WWE sparked plenty of discussion online, especially after she shared that she had grown to not enjoy her role as an on-screen announcer. Irvin explained that she hoped for the role to be a step towards a manager or General Manager role. When it became clear that would not be happening, Irvin chose to step away.

Irvin’s WaleMania role shows that her love for the wrestling business is well and truly alive. Whether Irvin’s future lies in managing, creative work, or something entirely different, WaleMania X marks her official reentry into wrestling—and fans will be watching.



