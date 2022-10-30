Sami Zayn Claims “Everything’s Fine” in The Bloodline

The Bloodline almost imploded last night on WWE SmackDown but Honorary Uce Sami Zayn saved the day.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso argued at the beginning of the show until Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring. SmackDown announcer Michael Cole stated “daddy’s here!” as The Tribal Chief made his way to the ring.

“Daddy’s here” should be said by Michael Cole everytime he shows up and put it on a shirt to ??? pic.twitter.com/vvp9wZSM6z — Tawanna ????? (@RElGNSSECTION) October 29, 2022

Roman Reigns told Sami and Jey to work out their differences and the Honorary Uce wanted a truce. Jey wasn’t interested at all and Zayn noted that Roman wants them to work togehter.

Jey shouted that he didn’t care what The Tribal Chief thought and the audience let out a collective gasp. The Great Liberator stepped in and calmed the situation down.

Sami suggested that Jey hasn’t been feeling very “Ucey” lately and the crowd started chanting the word as Roman and Jey Uso cracked up in the ring.

The Tribal Chief regained his composure and told Jey that if he doesn’t work things out with the Honorary Uce, he was going to rename him to Sami Uso. The camera then cut to an elated Sami Zayn standing behind the Head of the Table.

Despite the growing tension within The Bloodline, the group appears to be on the same page once again. Earlier today, Honorary Uce Sami Zayn took to Twitter to ensure fans that everything is fine within The Bloodline.

Everything’s fine.

Time will tell if The Bloodline are on the same page or not. The Usos are scheduled to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel. The Bloodline recently brutally attacked Sheamus on an episode of SmackDown.