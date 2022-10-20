Sami Zayn Comments on Tension with Jey Uso in The Bloodline: “It’s Getting Kinda Weird”

The storyline of Sami Zayn becoming a member of The Bloodline has captivated the WWE Universe.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently anointed Sami Zayn as the official Honorary Uce of The Bloodline and presented him with a new shirt. Sami was overcome with joy and celebrated with every member of The Bloodline besides Jey Uso.

Jey Uso is no fan of the Honorary Uce but has been instructed by The Tribal Chief to make things work. Time will tell if the tensions rise to a boiling point.

Sami Zayn and The Enforcer of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa appeared on WWE’s The Bump today. The Honorary Uce admitted that things are starting to get a little weird with Jey Uso. Zayn added that he has known The Usos for a decade and has always gotten along with them prior to him being named an Honorary Uce.

It’s getting kinda weird with Jey, because we used to get along great. I’ve known them [The Usos] for 10 years; we’ve always got along like peas in a pod. But this time around things are a little different, he [Jey] is a little different…. In the last 9 or 10 years, whatever it is, I’ve never known him to be like this, so snappy and so angry.

The 38-year-old added that many fans don’t realize that they have been working well together as of late. Sami noted that when they are typically on the same page when they are ringside for each others’ matches.

There is one thing though, that people fail to acknowledge with Jey. If you watch during the matches; when I’m out for his matches and he’s out during mine, we are kinda on the same page more often than not. Because when it comes to actually taking care of The Bloodline business, that’s what kinda brings us together.

