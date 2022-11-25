Sami Zayn: Fan Response to the Honorary Uce has Exceeded Expectations

Sami Zayn was confident that his work in the Bloodline would go well, but even he has been blown away by just how popular it has been.

Zayn has been aligned with the faction for months now and was crowned the Honorary Uce on SmackDown last month by Roman Reigns.

Tomorrow night, Zayn and the rest of the Bloodline will enter WarGames against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

Strange Beginnings

Prior to becoming an official member, Zayn had been trying to worm his way into the group for months.

Speaking on After the Bell, Zayn explained how at first glimpse, the idea of a Syrian-Canadian being part of the Anoa’I wrestling dynasty must seem odd.

“It’s not something you predict ahead of time. It’s not something that you want to see or would think would make sense. But in the execution [it has worked.]

“The concept is a bit strange. All the Bloodline is a family, and here’s this person who is clearly not family. The whole thing doesn’t make sense on paper. But it’s the perfect example of when things work in execution more than they do on paper.”

The Execution

On paper, Sami Zayn in the Bloodline shouldn’t work, but not only has it worked, but it has become arguably the most popular act in WWE today.

Zayn admitted that the execution of the idea has proven to be the difference maker, and it’s not the first time that a strange idea has been pulled off by the right person.

“There are so many things that I think you could say the same about. The easiest one that we often fall back to, just as an example: the People’s Elbow. If you wrote down ‘Rock comes up with a new move called the People’s Elbow, where he stands over the guy and does this,’ it doesn’t read like something that’s going to become iconic.”

“It’s the execution. It’s the performer, the time, and the place, and all these variables that make it magic and make it special.” Sami Zayn.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 in 2020, Triple H, the first recipient of the People’s Elbow, said that The Rock invented the move as a way to make his opponents crack up and break character.

Exceeding Expectations

Sami Zayn spent years as a lovable underdog babyface, but it is perhaps his role as the heelish Honorary Uce, that has proven to be his most popular work.

When asked, Zayn said he was confident in his own abilities, but he could not predict just how ‘over’ his role in the Bloodline has been.

“I’m not entirely surprised at the success of the segments that we’ve done, but it has still exceeded my expectations.”

“I knew it would be good, but I didn’t think that fans would take to it the way they have.” Sami Zayn.

Zayn has proven to be so popular, that fans were chanting for him in Saudi Arabia, despite Sami not attending any Saudi shows due to his Syrian heritage.

