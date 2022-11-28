Sami Zayn Makes Solo Sikoa Break Character at WWE Live Event After Survivor Series WarGames

Sami Zayn proved his worth to The Bloodline this past Saturday night at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

In the main event, The Bloodline squared off against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the men’s WarGames match. Kevin Owens approached Sami Zayn outside The Bloodline’s locker room on WWE SmackDown the night prior.

KO suggested that Sami Zayn turn his back on The Bloodline before they betray him. Jey Uso was listening in and Sami denied talking to anyone when he was questioned. At Survivor Series, Jey informed Roman Reigns about Sami’s lie and the Tribal Chief called the Honorary Uce into his office.

Sami promised Roman that he had The Bloodline’s back and proved it at Survivor Series. Zayn hit Kevin Owens with a low blow and then offered him to Jey Uso. Jey climbed to the top rope and hit a Frog Splash to win the match for The Bloodline. Sami hugged Roman and Jey after the match and The Bloodline is now stronger than ever.

Sami Zayn Gets Solo Sikoa to Break Character

Solo Sikoa is The Enforcer of The Bloodline but couldn’t keep it together at a WWE Live Event on the day following Survivor Series WarGames.

The Honorary Uce grabbed the microphone and hyped Solo Sikoa and complimented him on what he did during the WarGames match. Sami introduced Sikoa by saying:

“Right here, this man right here, that’s my dawg. That’s my Uce. This man was an absolute legend at WarGames”.

Sikoa can be seen trying his best not to crack up during Sami’s intro in the video below.