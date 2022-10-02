Is Sami Zayn the “Top Performer in the Entire Industry?”

Is WWE‘s Sami Zayn the top performer in all of professional wrestling today? ‘Hurricane’ Shane Helms certainly thinks so.

Zayn joined WWE in 2013 and was called up to the main roster in 2016.

A former NXT Champion and three-time Intercontinental Champion, Zayn has been featured prominently in recent months as part of the Bloodline.

The Top Performer?

Zayn has entertained fans with his antics trying to become part of the Bloodline, but this is just the latest in a series of successes for the former NXT Champion.

On a recent edition of the After the Bell podcast, Helms praised Zayn’s career of popular moments (via Fightful.)

“I have no problem saying this, Sami is the top performer in this entire industry. That’s how good Sami is. It’s daunting sometimes, Sami has a reputation you know. He’ll drive you bananas, but the end result is always a home run or grand slam.

“[His WrestleMania match with Johnny Knoxville] was definitely a grand slam. He was the perfect guy for that. His personality and Johnny’s, they were so [compatible] to each other, using all the members of all the Jackass crew and all of the gadgets.”

Tensions in the Bloodline

On last week’s SmackDown, Zayn was officially added to the Bloodline, being given the shirt as an ‘Honorary Uce.’

While the group has welcomed him, Jey Uso isn’t buying Sami’s allegiance to the group.

In a backstage segment this week, Jey told Zayn “I see right through you” and has vowed to take Sami out if he does anything to hurt the Bloodline.