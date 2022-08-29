Samoa Joe Expected to be Back on AEW/ROH Programming Soon

At Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor XV event this past April, Samoa Joe made his return to the promotion.

Joe had been released from WWE in January, as part of several cuts to the team running WWE NXT, all of which had either been signed by or worked closely with Triple H.

His January release marked his second time being cut by WWE, after being released in April 2021.

Where has he been?

In addition to his work in ROH, where he is the reigning World Television Champion, Joe also makes appearances for Tony Khan‘s other promotion, AEW.

Over the past month, Joe has been away filming for the character of ‘Sweet Tooth,’ for the Peacock live-action adaptation of the popular video game Twisted Metal.

Fans may not be waiting much longer to see Samoa Joe back in the ring, as the show’s first series has wrapped shooting.

On Twitter, showrunner Michael Johnathan confirmed that the show has wrapped.

That’s a wrap on season one! pic.twitter.com/XpZLaXq7iK — Michael Jonathan (@beardymcwhisker) August 27, 2022

Joe is providing the physical performance for his character, while Will Arnett (The Lego Batman Movie, Arrested Development, Bojack Horseman) will be providing the voice.

His absence from programming has been explained as him recovering from an injury after being attacked by Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt.

Joe Outside of the Ring

The character of Sweet Tooth will be a huge role for Samoa Joe, but that’s not the only role for him.

Joe has also provided voice-over work for the character of King Shark, as part of the upcoming game ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.’

The game, which will include fellow squad members Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and fan-favorite Harley Quinn, is scheduled for a 2023 release.