Samoa Joe Returns at AEW All Out

Samoa Joe is back on AEW programming.

FTR & Wardlow defeated Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago, Illinois at the Now Arena. Post-match, Joe made his return to make the save for FTR and Wardlow from the heels.

Where Has Joe Been?

The ROH TV Champion has been off filming the Peacock series, “Twisted Metal,” based on the video game. Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith noted last week on Twitter that the season had officially wrapped filming. Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr will also star in the series.

Joe will play the dual role of Sweet Tooth, voiced by Will Arnett. The project has been described as a “high-octane action comedy” series and will include characters based on some of the different unique drivers from the games.

Joe last wrestled at the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV by defeating Lethal earlier this summer. Based on this angle at All Out, it appears this feud will be continuing.