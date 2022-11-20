Samoa Joe Wins AEW TNT Title at Full Gear

Samoa Joe has dethroned Wardlow as the AEW TNT Champion as he won the title at the Full Gear pay-per-view event in a triple threat match that also featured Powerhouse Will Hobbs.

They all started brawling to start off the bout. There was some impressive athleticism shown by Wardlow, who hit a wild dive to take them both out then a front senton off the top rope to Hobbs The finish saw Hobbs get powerbombed three times, Joe cracked Wardlow with the belt and slapped the clutch on an already out Hobbs.

Straight physicality as #Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs hammers the chest of the champ



Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now

?https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/5nsDA12FkO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

On the July 6 episode of Dynamite, Wardlow defeatedScorpio Sky in a street fight match to win the TNT Championship. Wardlow’s first defense of the TNT Championship was against Orange Cassidy. He held the title for 137 days, which was the fifth longest reign in the history of the title that was introduced in 2020 and won by the inaugural champion Cody Rhodes.

Wardlow’s reign is now behind Sammy Guevara with 138 days, Miro with 140 days, Cody Rhodes at 148 days, and Darby Allin at 186 combined days. Joe is the 13th different AEW TNT Champion.

What are your thoughts on Samoa Joe winning the AEW TNT Title? Was this the right call by AEW officials? Sound off in the comment section.