Saraya Reveals Her Ring Attire at AEW Full Gear was Inspired by WWE Hall of Famer

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, returned to the ring after being out of action for over five years this past weekend at AEW Full Gear 2022.

She suffered a neck injury during a WWE Live Event in 2017 after Sasha Banks connected with a Dropkick. After stepping away from the squared circle, Saraya served as a manager in WWE for the Kabuki Warriors, and was a co-host of the WWE Backstage talk show with Renee Paquette, Booker T, and CM Punk.

Saraya defeated Britt Baker at Full Gear and got a big pop from the crowd at the Prudential Center. A wrestling fan pointed out on Twitter that Saraya’s theme reminded them of WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

Saraya responded and revealed that Chyna was her inspiration for her ring gear this past Saturday at AEW Full Gear. Chyna passed away in 2016 but was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 alongside Degeneration-X.

I actually used her gear as inspo!! https://t.co/NpwFrnF5yr — SARAYA (@Saraya) November 21, 2022

Saraya Reveals Britt Baker Carried Her Through Their Rivalry

After AEW Full Gear 2022 went off the air, Saraya joined Tony Khan at the media scrum. The 30-year-old admitted that she was rusty and Britt Baker carried her through the storyline. She said that Britt is an absolute star and helped her a lot during her rivalry.

“I’m stepping out of character a little bit here, but I just feel like, you know with Britt she really carried me throughout this whole thing. Truly, she’s an absolute pro. I was rusty when it came to promos and stuff like that.