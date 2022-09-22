Saraya Breaks Silence, AEW & WWE Stars React To Her Debut At Dynamite Grand Slam

Saraya made her stunning debut at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam tonight in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

She arrived after Toni Storm retained the AEW Interim Women’s Championship by rolling up Britt Baker in a Fatal 4-Way match. After the match, Britt Baker, Rebel, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter attacked the champion and Athena.

Falling in Reverse’s “Zombified” blasted through the speakers and Saraya’s name flashed on the screen. The crowd erupted as the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion made her way to the ring.

Saraya Breaks Silence, WWE & AEW Stars React To Her Debut At Grand Slam

Shortly after AEW Dynamite Grand Slam went off the air, Saraya simply posted “hi” on Twitter and it has already garnered thousands of likes.

? hi — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 22, 2022

Former WWE personality Renee Pacquette (Renee Young) reacted to Saraya’s debut and wondered if we can all just take a moment.

Can we all just take a moment!!!! https://t.co/FizFHPEYcV — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 22, 2022

Sonya Deville and Bayley, and CJ Perry (FKA as Lana in WWE) also reacted to the 30-year-old’s return to wrestling.

??? HEY NOW — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 22, 2022

Wow !!!! Congrats @Saraya !!! I am so proud of you and am so excited to see what you will do next ! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/htqCqheU9n — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) September 22, 2022

AEW star Kip Sabian also reacted on Twitter and welcomed Saraya with kind words.

“14 years later. Welcome @Saraya, my friend.”

Paige Released From WWE

WWE released Paige on earlier this summer on July 7th. The Anti-Diva had not competed in the ring as an active competitor since a neck injury at house show in 2017. She teamed with Absolution (Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose) against Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks.

She spoke about WWE’s decision to not renew her contract on a Twitch stream in June and said the following:

“I’m appreciative of WWE,” she said. “I really am. They helped me so much they got me a therapist when I had drinking and alcohol issues. They kept me a long time even after my neck surgery, sitting on my ass. I felt like I had so much left to give there as someone who can cut a decent promo and do a managerial role. It is what it is.” H/T F4WOnline