Saraya Fires Back at Claims Against ‘Unethical’ AEW for Medically Clearing Her

Saraya has hit back at claims that AEW is being ‘unethical’ by clearing her for competition.

Last week, it was reported that the British wrestler has been cleared to wrestle again, nearly five years after her last match.

On last week’s AEW Dynamite, Saraya got physical for the first time in years, confronting Dr. Britt Baker.

Retirement

Saraya’s last match took place at the December 26, 2017, WWE Live event inside Madison Square Garden.

During a six-woman tag-team match, Paige took a stiff kick from Sasha Banks which resulted in the match being stopped, the latest in a long list of injuries the former Divas Champion had been dealing with.

On the WWE Raw after WrestleMania 34 in April 2018, Saraya (then Paige) announced her retirement and became the General Manager of SmackDown later that week.

Firing Back

With Saraya now cleared, some have said that AEW is wrong to clear the British wrestler, even accusing the company of doing so without her best interests in mind.

On Twitter, one user claimed that Saraya was not cleared by 15 doctors during her time with WWE.

They added that Dr. Sampson, AEW’s resident physician, has been accused of “numerous unethical decisions.

The Twitter user, who calls themselves a “reality check” for wrestling, provided no names of doctors nor any of these alleged unethical decisions.

In response, Saraya said that the claim of 15 doctors is “straight up lying for clicks.”

She added that Dr. Sampson says lives, and shared a tweet from Jerry Lawler.

It was Dr. Sampson who saved the WWE Hall of Famer’s life in 2012 after he suffered a cardiac event during an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.