Saraya Names Free Agent She Wants To See In AEW

Since its inception in 2019, the AEW women’s division has steadily grown in size and strength.

Dr. Britt Baker emerged as an early pillar, and arguable face, of the division, standing at the forefront for the majority of her tenure. The integration of a secondary title — the TBS Championship — then opened a window of opportunity for more talent to be regularly showcased on company programming. With another hour of programming added to their schedule on Rampage as well, All Elite Wrestling has allowed a vast expansion of their women’s roster.

One of those newer additions include former WWE Divas Champion Saraya. At Full Gear in November, she returned to in-ring action for the first time in nearly five years, defeating Britt Baker. On January 11, she geared up for her second match back, teaming with Toni Storm in a losing effort against Baker and AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter. While Saraya’s own appearances in AEW have garnered great buzz, “The Glampire” wants to see another talent get time in the spotlight.

“I wanna see @thetayavalkyrie in @aew” she tweeted on Sunday.

La Wera Loca In AEW?

Taya Valkyrie, of course, has made successful rounds on the professional wrestling circuit, especially in the past year. In 2022, Valkyrie held championships in major promotions like Impact, MLW, and AAA.

Valkyrie quickly responded to Saraya’s message, writing “Ilysm”.

Though Valkyrie’s venture into AEW is unconfirmed at this time, she previously stated she was open to competing there. Her husband, known as John Morrison in WWE, made his AEW debut last year, facing Samoa Joe in the opening round of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. He went on to accumulate two more appearances, once on Dark, and a match against Miro on Dynamite in June.