Saraya (Paige) Reacts to Report That Says she’s Not Medically Cleared to Wrestle Yet

Saraya has responded to a recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that she is not cleared to wrestle despite making her AEW debut this past Wednesday on Dynamite.

The former Paige made her AEW arrival following the fatal four-way match in which Toni Storm defeated Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Athena to retain her Interim AEW Women’s Title while saving Storm and Athena from being attacked by Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel.

Saraya is one of Baker’s dream opponents, something the former AEW Women’s Champion has said in a number of previous interviews. It appeared that AEW started a feud between Saraya and Baker once this angle occurred.

Saraya Responds

(AEW)

Meltzer reported that “she had not been cleared as of very recently, which would explain not touching anyone, but [she] would like to be cleared.”

Saraya did not confirm or deny what was reported by Meltzer but did tweet the following: “Ignore the dirt sheet clickbait. See ya Wednesday. #AEWDynamite.”

AEW President Tony Khan also retweeted what Saraya had to say.

Due to spinal stenosis, Saraya hasn’t wrestled since 2017, which is the reason she hasn’t been given the all-clear. Although they were also informed they couldn’t wrestle because of spinal stenosis, wrestlers like Edge and Sting were able to receive medical clearance years later after retiring.