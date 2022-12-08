Saraya’s Second AEW Match Confirmed for Next Month

All Elite Wrestling‘s Saraya will be back in the ring next month as part of a tag-team match.

Saraya joined AEW in September of this year, months after her contract with WWE expired.

At AEW Full Gear, Saraya competed in her first match since December 2017, defeating Britt Baker.

Second Match

On this week’s AEW Dynamite Baker congratulated Saraya on her victory at last month’s Pay-Per-View, and promised that she would not beat her again.

It was later announced that Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter will team with Saraya, a mystery partner, in the English star’s second AEW match.

Britt offered Saraya tickets to the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where the match will take place.

The show is also set to feature the final match in the best-of-seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle, should it be necessary.

Mystery Partner

There’s no word yet on who Saraya’s partner could be, but there are plenty of options available.

Toni Storm seems a likely candidate, given that she lost her AEW Women’s World Championship to Hayter at Full Gear.

On social media, some fans speculated on her partner being Thunder Rosa, who has feuded with Baker and Hayter in the past and reportedly had heat earlier this year with both women.

Others suggested that it could be Sasha Banks, who recently trademarked her real name Mercedes Varnado for entertainment purposes.