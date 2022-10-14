Saraya Felt “Completely Useless” In WWE, Refused Their Twitch Shakedown

Saraya is opening up about injuries forcing her into retirement in her mid 20’s, feeling “completely useless” when WWE wouldn’t use her for three years and refusing to give the company a cut of the revenue from her lucrative Twitch channel.

She discussed these topics and more on the latest episode of Chris Jericho‘s Talk is Jericho podcast. Saraya signed a WWE contract in September 2011 when she was just 19 years old. She accomplished a lot during her time in NXT and WWE, but was forced to retire in 2018 due to serious injuries to her neck.

Jericho asked how it felt to know her in-ring career was cut short at such a young age.

“Awful,” she said. “The only thing is that I was in a better mindset, because if it was a couple years before, I would have spiraled 100%, but at that point, I was just like, ‘You know what, I can’t hit rock bottom again, I can only continue and try to do other things.’

But then, I got to be GM and I loved it, but that kind of got cut short as well, and I never really understood why, because it was a great gig. I feel like everyone liked it, I never got anything negative from it, it was just shocking.

Road Dogg called me the day before I was supposed to fly out, and then he was just like, ‘So, we’re probably not going to do the GM thing anymore, so you won’t have to come to work tomorrow.’ Then, he decided that I was going to come and do a goodbye speech as GM, which I thought was really sweet. So, I end up flying in, doing that first segment of the show and flying back and then I was sitting on my ass for years. Still under contract, doing absolutely nothing.”

Feeling Useless When WWE Wouldn’t Let Her Work

“I ended up sitting in my house for like 3 or 4 years. That’s the most depressing thing. You just feel like you’re completely useless.” – Saraya

Saraya was devastated when WWE relieved her as General Manager. The role gave her something to do on camera outside of the ring. When that fell through, she wanted to contribute in other ways. She pitched many ideas, including being a brand ambassador or a manager, but the company gave her the runaround.

“I remember contacting them and being like, ‘If you want me to do media, I can do that, if you want me to do this, I can do that, if you want me to do managerial work, I think Ronda needed a mouthpiece at the time, I was constantly pitching these different ideas. I was like, ‘I can do these things, I’m available, just let me know.’ But I ended up sitting in my house for like 3 or 4 years. That’s the most depressing thing. You just feel like you’re completely useless and then you can’t go and do anything else, because you’re under a contract where, even though you’re an independent contractor, you still need permission to do stuff, and then it would get turned down.”

Twitch

Absolutely not. You can get Vince to call me if you want, but I’m not giving you my Twitch, there’s no f*cking way. – Saraya

Saraya was not content just sitting at home and doing nothing. WWE wasn’t giving her anything to do, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. She joined the Twitch streaming platform. Saraya’s Twitch account took off and she made a lot of money interacting with her fans online from the comfort of her home.

That sounds like a great setup, until she got a call from Vince McMahon‘s assistant who said WWE wants a cut of her Twitch earnings.

“It used to really get to me a lot, I never used to be vocal about it until they tried to take my Twitch away. I was just like, ‘There’s absolutely no way you’re going to take my Twitch away from me.’ Vince’s assistant at the time called me, he only did one phone call, and he was just like, ‘Well, you need to give us a percentage of this.’ If I had spoken to Vince, he would have been way more chill about it, I believe, but his assistant just had a fucking stick up his ass.”

I was frustrated. I was like, no way. Not only did I break my neck for you guys twice, for this company, but you don’t let me do anything. So I’m not earning this extra money that I would get if I was on the road doing media and all that kind of stuff. So I was like, this is what I’m doing. It’s keeping me sane. In the end, I just said, ‘Absolutely not. You can get Vince to call me if you want, but I’m not giving you my Twitch, there’s no f*cking way. ‘

Listen to Saraya’s appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast: