Sasha Banks Says CBD Helped Her Kick Drinking and Overcome Depression

The glory of pro-wrestling does not come without its cons. For decades wrestlers have been battling severe injuries and long-lasting affects of taking bumps on a weekly basis, which requires them to take certain measures to ease their pain. While many have been able to manage this safely, there are just as many instances where tragedy has struck.

This was the topic of conversation for top industry superstar Sasha Banks (currently a free agent), who has gone through her own battles with pain, anxiety, and depression in the past.

The Boss chatted with “Cannabis & Tech Today” Magazine about her love of CBD, and how it has helped her feel like her old self again.

Being A Wrestler Is Draining

Banks begins by discussing how difficult it is to be a professional wrestler. Just a few years ago, drinking every day and she was taking ibuprofen. CBD helped her break the cycle of alcohol and pain medication. It also alleviated her anxiety.

“Being a professional wrestler, it’s so draining. It’s so, so hard. We’re never home. We’re always banged up and always hurt. And once I got introduced to CBD my life just fully, fully changed. I noticed that anxiety I would get, once I took CBD it all just dissipated. I started to feel like myself again. I started [working] with Manny and Abby, and the more that we learned and grew, we just wanted to create our own project.”

Later the former multi-time women’s champion says that she introduced CBD to several other stars backstage to great reviews.

“And there are so many people in the locker room that I gave CBD to and they’re just like, “Wait, what is this? Oh my God, this makes me feel good.” So you see, not even the culture in wrestling, the culture all over the world is changing.”

Banks has been absent from WWE programming for several months following her and Naomi‘s very public departure from the company due to booking disagreements with the now retired Vince McMahon. Multiple reports have recently surfaced indicating that the duo are headed back to WWE, with a big hint being that their roster pages have been restored on the WWE website.