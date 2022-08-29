Sasha Banks & Naomi Expected Back in WWE Any Week Now

During the May 16, episode of Monday Night Raw, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the show over a creative dispute.

There had been plans for Banks and Naomi, then the WWE Women’s Tag Champions, to enter feuds for the SmackDown and Raw Women’s Championships, but losing both feuds.

The then-Women’s Tag Team Champions felt this was disrespectful to their titles, and haven’t been seen on WWE TV since.

Any Week Now

While there was a time when it seemed Banks and Naomi were gone from WWE for good, that is no longer the case.

With Vince McMahon retired, it has been reported that the pair have agreed to return, as their main issues were with the former Chairman.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reports that Banks and Naomi are expected back any week now.

Bryan Alverez added that both women have been re-added to the internal roster, a huge sign that they’ve resolved the issues between them and the company.

Tonight’s Raw will see new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions be crowned after Banks and Naomi were stripped of the gold in May.

Changes

Banks and Naomi are expected to be back soon, but they are returning to a much different WWE.

Reports at the time of the walkout stated that the former champions left their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

Laurinaitis has since been released from WWE over his alleged role in the alleged misconduct between Vince McMahon and WWE employees.

In his place, Triple H is serving as Head of Talent Relations, and reportedly has a good relationship with both women.