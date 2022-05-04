Sasha Banks Names NXT Stars She ‘Would Love’ To Work With

The current WWE women’s tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi have the privilege of appearing on both Raw and SmackDown. Though if that’s not enough, they are not hesitant about going back to NXT and working with some of the development stars as well.

The current champions spoke to Give Me Sport in UK. Among other things, they were asked about the possibility of competing on NXT 2.0.

Naomi mentioned how she has history with Mandy Rose and said that she is ready to face Toxic Attraction anytime. Banks, on the other hand, named two stars she thinks have been working very hard:

“I really like Kayden and Kacy down there. They’ve been working really hard. I’ve trained with both of them at D-Von’s school. I love girls that want to do more.”

Sasha Banks continued by noting how she has seen the duo work hard for long. The Boss claimed that she ‘would love the opportunity’ to work with them:

“I’ve seen them work so hard for so long and would love the opportunity to go down there and tangle with them,”

Sasha Banks and Naomi are currently feuding with Shayna Baszler and Natalya. Banks is currently scheduled to face Baszler in a one-on-one match on this Friday’s SmackDown.

