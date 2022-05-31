WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament “Dead in the Water”

The announced tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon.

During the May 16, 2022, episode of Monday Night Raw, then-champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out due to frustrations with their creative booking.

On the following SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that the pair had been suspended, stripped of the titles, and new champions would be crowned in a tournament.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE has no plans for the tournament despite it being announced.

“That women’s tag team tournament is dead in the water. They had an idea for a four women’s team matchup, it was pitched but it was never signed off on as of like a week ago.” Dave Meltzer

Crowning New WWE Women’s Tag Champions

WWE has not announced any teams for the tournament and has not announced a start date either.

Last week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that there had been different pitches made, including for a four-team tournament.

The teams pitched included Shayna Baszler & Natalya, Tamina & Dana Brooke, Nikki A.S.H & Doudrop, and Carmella & Queen Zelina.

The Observer noted that WWE had planned for Carmella & Queen Zelina to team up despite the pair having previously split on TV.

Zelina is currently sidelined, however, due to an injury. She reportedly underwent surgery for the undisclosed injury.

