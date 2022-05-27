Sasha Banks & Naomi Aren’t Getting Paid During WWE Suspension

WWE is trying to show Sasha Banks and Naomi that it doesn’t get much greener on the other side.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Sasha and Naomi are not being paid during their indefinite suspension.

Sasha and Naomi walked out of WWE TV despite being scheduled for a six-pack challenge on the May 16 episode of Raw.

Rumors have swirled claiming the two walked out hours before the show began despite reports.

PWInsider was the first to report that creative differences were the main sticking point.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They were reportedly due for singles title matches at Hell in a Cell on June 5 and both were scheduled to lose.

WWE has had no issue publicly bashing “The Boss” and “The Glow.” The company has had commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves call the duo “unprofessional” on air.

In addition to not being paid during their suspension, all online merchandise for Sasha and Naomi has been pulled.

It’s been reported that the contracts of Sasha and Naomi are coming due soon. WWE has the ability to freeze those deals if they wish.

Sasha is currently working on a project outside of WWE.