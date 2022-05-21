WWE Pulls Merchandise For Sasha Banks & Naomi

Things are getting ugly between WWE and its former Women’s Tag Team Champions.

WWE officials were left scrambling during the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw. Sasha Banks and Naomi were advertised to take part in a number one contender match for the Raw Women’s Championship.

They were expected to share the ring with Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop in a six-pack challenge. In fact, Naomi was reportedly going to emerge victorious, while Sasha was to begin a program with SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

It didn’t happen as Sasha Banks and Naomi left the building mid-show. Many wondered what the consequences would be and that question was answered during the May 20 episode of SmackDown.

Sasha Banks was said to have had creative differences with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. It’s also been reported that both Sasha and Naomi were working on having their contracts renewed before the incident.

Michael Cole announced that Sasha and Naomi Have been suspended by WWE indefinitely. On top of that, a tournament will be held to determine new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

WWE has poured gas on the fire by pulling merchandise for Sasha and Naomi. They took things a step further by replacing Naomi’s WWEShop link with a 404 error.

Sporting News’ Daniel Yanofsky caught wind of the WWEShop changes: