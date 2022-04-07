Savannah Evans Talks About Signing With Impact Wrestling

Savannah Evans has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling.

Evans recently appeared on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast to discuss her decision to make Impact her longterm home, her impressions of the locker room and her favorite moments working for Impact Wrestling thus far.

Evans says she got a call from Tommy Dreamer last year, June or July. Dreamer had been in touch with Kaleb Konley, one of her trainers, about bringing her in. They sent in some of her recent work, which led her to working shows for Impact last year.

“But, about the signing itself, I got that call, maybe three weeks ago,” she said. “Worked out all the you know, fine details on the contract and then sent it back last week.”

Savanna Evans says she loves the Impact locker room and is impressed how everybody has their own role there.

“No one’s stepping on anyone’s toes or anything like that,” she said. “It’s just, we’re all working to put out this product, you know. We all have the…that one goal in mind. So, I do..I love the locker room that they have there. And you know, just like their goal, like their plan for the company is really big for me, like, just, for example, like the diversity of women they have on the roster is..is big for me.”

Evans added that, “none of us look the same” in Impact and everybody brings something unique to the table.

Catch Savannah Evans’ appearance on Women’s Wrestling Talk: