Sean Waltman Will Have Surgery For Torn Bicep

Sean Waltman is taking a bit of time away for surgery before coming back to have a few more matches.

Sean Waltman’s Return To Wrestling

X-Pac recently returned to the ring at GCW: Welcome To Heartbreak back in February after being away for almost three years due to a knee injury, and the subsequent surgery. Waltman teamed with Joey Janela to defeat Matt Cardona & Brian Myers.

Following their victory at Welcome To Heartbreak, Waltman was starting to give a speech that made it seemed like he was going to be retiring. However, before the match prior was officially labeled as his swan song, Janela attacked him to set up their match at GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6.

X-Pac Competes At GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 1

After the match took place at GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 1 on March 31, Waltman went on Twitter to reveal that he tore his bicep in the tag team match back in February. In the same post, Sean also revealed that he will need surgery. Waltman says that he plans to have a few final matches after the surgery.

I tried to keep this on the down-low, but I tore my bicep in the tag match a month ago. I'm going to have surgery soon & then have a few more matches. pic.twitter.com/yKol8ySq8z — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 1, 2022

Results

Waltman lost to Janela in their match at Spring Break 6. Waltman addressed the crowd after the match and said that he would return.

For the full results of the GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 1 you can click here.