A “Serious” Offer has been Made to Bray Wyatt – Not by WWE

WWE shocked fans in July 2021 when they decided to release Bray Wyatt, despite the former Universal Champion being over with the audience.

Wyatt’s reinvention as ‘The Fiend’ in 2019 had made the once-fledgling Superstar into one of the most unique characters fans had ever seen in the company.

Bray hasn’t wrestled since his controversial release, making his most recent match his WrestleMania 37 loss to Randy Orton.

The Offer

Bray has vowed that he is not done wrestling, but when his next match will be remains uncertain.

In a new report from Fightful Select, there is reportedly a standing offer from a “startup wrestling company” for Wyatt to join.

A source who spoke to Fightful said the offer was “serious” but there is no word on whether Wyatt is interested.

It was heavily implied that the offer came from Freddie Prinze Jr. who announced earlier this year that he is starting his own promotion.

It was also mentioned in Fightful’s report that AEW had “at least some interest” in signing Wyatt.

Bray and Freddie

Bray Wyatt may soon be working for Freddie Prinze Jr. in the She’s All That actor’s new promotion.

During a June episode of his ‘Wrestling with Freddie’ podcast, Prinze said that he has revenue for a “three-year plan.”

Prinze also declared that he plans for his promotion to be a SAG show, meaning employees will be members of the Screen Actors Guild union.

Being part of SAG will make sure employees are entitled to all the insurance and medical benefits and retirement plans.

However, attempts to unionize in wrestling in the past have failed and being a SAG member could harm a wrestler’s future bookings.