Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Attend Thursday Night Football Game

United States Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch attended tonight’s football game in Chicago.

Seth Rollins captured the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley this past Monday night on RAW.

The Visionary had attacked Bobby Lashley on the RAW before WWE Extreme Rules. Lashley had just successfully defended the United States Championship against Mustafa Ali. Seth attacked after the bell and planted the champion with a Stomp.

On this past Monday’s episode of RAW, Bobby Lashley was ready to defend his title when The Beast Brock Lesnar‘s music hit. Brock attacked Lashley and hit him with a couple of F5s. Seth then goaded Lashley into still having the match by questioning his courage. Rollins capitalized on a wounded Lashey and defeated The All Mighty to capture the title.

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Attend Chicago Bears Game

The Chicago Bears are currently playing the Washington Commanders on Thursday night football. Ahead of kickoff, the Bears’ official Twitter account sent out a photo of Seth and Becky at the game. Seth had the United States Championship around his shoulder in the photograph.

The post had the caption “we love football” above the image. Rollins often tweets out “I love football” or “I hate football” depending on whether the Bears won the game or not.

Becky Lynch last wrestled at this year’s SummerSlam PLE. Big Time Becks battled for the RAW Women’s Championship but lost to Bianca Belair. After the match, Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai) arrived and surrounded the champion. Becky turned babyface and stood by The EST’s side and Damage CTRL retreated.

The following night on RAW, Damage CTRL attacked Becky to write her off of television as she recovers from a separated shoulder suffered at SummerSlam. Lynch posted about attending tonight’s football game and you can check that out below.