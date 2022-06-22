Is Seth Rollins Actually Better than Roman Reigns?

Everyone wants to be the best at what they do, and professional wrestling is no exception.

In WWE today, it’s safe to consider Roman Reigns the biggest Superstar of the current era, as the “Head of the Table” is now in his 661st day as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns has dominated WWE since his heel turn and title win in August 2020, but Seth Rollins believes he has a leg-up on the Champ.

This week, the New York Post published an article, saying that Rollins is on an all-time run in WWE.

The article said that Rollins’ current run may be better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Responding, Rollins told the NYP to drop the maybe, assuring that he is definitively better than the “Tribal Chief.

Cut the “maybe” and you’d have a correct headline. https://t.co/Z76b5b9fBc — Seth “MR. MITB” Rollins (@WWERollins) June 21, 2022

Reigns Vs. Rollins. Who is Better?

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have had their careers compared for years, thanks in part to their simultaneous debuts at Survivor Series 2012.

In terms of metrics, Reigns has a clear advantage, being taller, bigger, and with more World Championships to his name.

However, Rollins is often considered the better wrestler between the two given the multiple styles he can bring to the ring.

Rollins is considered by many to be the more popular of the two, given that Reigns was hated by fans for much of his tenure as a babyface.

“The Architect” also has some accolades Reigns does not have, including two tenures as Intercontinental Champion, as well as being a former Mr. Money in the Bank.

Rollins is also the only person to hold a PLE victory over Reigns since the latter’s heel turn, albeit via disqualification at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

With that said, it’s clear which name WWE considers to be a bigger star, as while Rollins competes each week, Reigns’ appearances are becoming rarer and treated as a much bigger deal.