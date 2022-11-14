Seth Rollins to Defend US Title, Multiple Matches Changed Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Raw

Seth Rollins attempted to have an Open Challenge for the United States Championship last week and Finn Balor accepted.

However, The OC interrupted and Mia Yim made her return to the company to battle with Rhea Ripley. Rollins retreated out of the ring but issued the Open Challenge once again and it was accepted by Mustafa Ali backstage.

Bobby Lashley then attacked Seth Rollins and accepted the Open Challenge. Rollins won the US Title from Lashley after The Beast Brock Lesnar attacked The All Mighty. Lashley got his revenge on Rollins last week and attacked him instead of having a match.

Austin Theory took the opportunity to cash-in his MITB contract on Seth but it backfired. Bobby got Theory in the Hurt Lock and Rollins capitalized with a Stomp for a pinfall victory.

US Title Match Added to WWE Raw

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor were originally supposed to square off in a non-title match against each other tonight on the red brand. RAW correspondent Byron Saxton took to Twitter and announced that the bout tonight was now for the United States Championship.

Hello everyone, we are just a couple of hours away from Monday Night RAW. We have some breaking news, tonight in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is now going to defend his United States Championship against the Judgment Day’s Finn Balor. It is going to be a jam-packed evening tonight on Monday Night Raw.

Matt Riddle’s Match Changed Before Tonight’s Show

Matt Riddle was scheduled to team up with Elias tonight but that match has been changed. The duo were supposed to face American Alpha tonight on the red brand but Riddle will battle Chad Gable in a singles match instead.

WWE posted a preview for the tag team match earlier in the week that read:

Ever since returning, Elias has had a tough time, most recently suffering a loss to Otis. He has, however, found a fan in Matt Riddle, who keeps insisting they form a band. With Elias’ musical talents and The Original Bro’s superb bongo ripping, the two would light up an audience. Now, they get to do just that as they team together for the first time to take on Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy, who will look to make Nov. 14 the day the music died.”

The preview has since been replaced for the singles match between Riddle and Gable tonight.