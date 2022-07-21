Seth Rollins Doesn’t Expect Shield Reunion Until WWE HOF Induction

Seth Rollins doesn’t expect The Shield to reunite with one another until they’re eventually inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Rollins was recently interviewed by Stephanie Chase with Digital Spy, where he was asked about a potential reunion between the trio. “The Architect” admits that he doesn’t expect a true Shield reunion could ever take place again given the star power of the three as individuals.

“It wouldn’t look the way you want it to look. It wouldn’t be like the old days in The Shield, it would be a different animal. I think we’re all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point.

“We needed each other back then and now none of us need the other one. We’re at a point where we’re all standalone stars on a different level. So to have to kind of minimize that to fit into each other’s molds, I just don’t see it ever happening again. I think it would look a whole lot different than the next time you see us together.

“The next time you see us together it’s going to be when we’re inducted into the Hall of Fame. That’s going to be it.”

When the three do finally reunite together on WWE TV, Rollins expects it will be when they’re inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Currently, both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns remain as top stars in WWE. Reigns holds the WWE Undisputed Championship over on SmackDown Live. As for Rollins, he’s one of Monday Night RAW’s top stars.

Dean Ambrose, now going by the name Jon Moxley, reigns as the World Champion over at All Elite Wrestling (AEW). If and when the three do finally get together again on professional wrestling programming, it will likely be a very long time from now.