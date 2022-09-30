Seth Rollins Felt Inferior to Roman Reigns on the Biggest Night of His Career

This November will mark the anniversary of The Shield’s debut on WWE television when they got involved in a triple threat match at Survivor Series involving CM Punk, John Cena, and Ryback.

The trio of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns are on top of the wrestling world but not together under the same promotion. Ambrose, now Jon Moxley, is the current AEW World Champion, while Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Rollins is a top star.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Rollins talked about how he feels like he has never been ‘the guy’ in WWE with Reigns being around.

Seth Rollins

“Even when I had won the title at WrestleMania, cashed in. Great moment. I still felt like I was second fiddle to Roman [Reigns]. I still felt like, ‘he was the guy, you’re the placeholder until he’s totally ready and we’re totally ready to put the ball in his hands. But for now you’re a step ahead, so we’re gonna give you this and then we’ll move on to what we really want to be, it’s just gonna take a few months’. So no, I’ve never ever felt like, in my time in WWE, that the company was like ‘yep, he’s our guy, put his face on everything’.”

Rollins was asked if he feels he is close to getting to that point in WWE. He questions whether it will ever happen because he lives in the Roman era.

The only time I was even considered, I think, for the main event of WrestleMania, [was when] Roman, when he got Leukemia, and he was out from August to January, February whatever it was, and I was second behind in the babyface column, so I got slotted in. So, I feel like, it’s one of those things. The best I can hope for is to be the Edge to his [John] Cena, the [Randy] Savage to his [Hulk] Hogan. Sometimes I just feel like that’s just the way the cookie crumbles. Doesn’t mean that I don’t think I’m better than he is, or that I can perform or I can draw at that level. I certainly think all those things, but it’s not my sandbox. I don’t make those decisions.”

Rollins is set to participate in a Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle at the Extreme Rules event.

H/T to WrestleTalk for the transcription