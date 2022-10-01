Seth Rollins On Controversial Ending To Hell In A Cell Match Against The Fiend: “Not Our Call”

Seth Rollins and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) had a Hell in a Cell match in 2019 that left a lot to be desired.
The match was the main event of the Premium Live Event and featured The Fiend’s red lighting throughout the contest. In a questionable booking decision, Seth Rollins was disqualified at the end of the match after he stacked up a bunch of chairs on top of The Fiend and bashed him with a sledgehammer.
The Fiend had wielded a giant mallet earlier in the match so the finish didn’t sit well with the majority of the WWE Universe. Sean Waltman (X Pac) was watching the show in a WWE watch-along and couldn’t wrap his mind around someone getting disqualified in a Hell in a Cell match.
Seth Rollins On The Controversial Finish At WWE Hell in a Cell 2019
Seth Rollins was interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport recently and the match against The Fiend at Hell in a Cell was brought up during the discussion. The Visionary revealed that he was not able to tell a “good wrestling story” with The Fiend because of his character. He added that the finish to the match wasn’t their call.
Seth Rollins is slated to battle Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match. Bray Wyatt is rumored to be the White Rabbit and possibly appear at the Premium Live Event as well. It will be interesting to see if the two cross paths once again.