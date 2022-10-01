Seth Rollins On Controversial Ending To Hell In A Cell Match Against The Fiend: “Not Our Call”

Seth Rollins and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) had a Hell in a Cell match in 2019 that left a lot to be desired.

The match was the main event of the Premium Live Event and featured The Fiend’s red lighting throughout the contest. In a questionable booking decision, Seth Rollins was disqualified at the end of the match after he stacked up a bunch of chairs on top of The Fiend and bashed him with a sledgehammer.

The Fiend had wielded a giant mallet earlier in the match so the finish didn’t sit well with the majority of the WWE Universe. Sean Waltman (X Pac) was watching the show in a WWE watch-along and couldn’t wrap his mind around someone getting disqualified in a Hell in a Cell match.

Seth Rollins On The Controversial Finish At WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

Seth Rollins was interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport recently and the match against The Fiend at Hell in a Cell was brought up during the discussion. The Visionary revealed that he was not able to tell a “good wrestling story” with The Fiend because of his character. He added that the finish to the match wasn’t their call.

“It was tough figuring out how to tell a good wrestling story with that character,” said Rollins. “I just wasn’t good at it. That was one thing, I was not good at the phenomenology stuff, like I wasn’t able to interweave that with reality enough to make what I felt was a captivating story. At the end of the day, it probably would have been better if he just mauled me in that cell, put the claw on me and called it a day. I could have moved on to something else and he could have had his run as champion. But that wasn’t the case and we played the hand we were dealt, and that was not our call. I know he would tell you the same thing, that did not go the way we wanted it to. We tried, and we tried, and we tried, and the boss at the time would not budge. Like I said before, it is not our sandbox, you know? We are actors on a stage sometimes and we read the lines.” Seth Rollins on the Hell in a Cell match against The Fiend in 2019

Seth Rollins is slated to battle Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match. Bray Wyatt is rumored to be the White Rabbit and possibly appear at the Premium Live Event as well. It will be interesting to see if the two cross paths once again.

