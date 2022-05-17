Seth Rollins Fires Back at Booker T Saying He “Made it to the Top Easily”

Seth Rollins is taking issue with Booker T‘s remarks about him on Monday’s edition of the Raw Talk post-show.

On Raw, WWE announced that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will “run it back” with another match at the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Booker T believes Rollins needs the win more than Rhodes does. He argue that Rhodes never had it easy in his career, unlike Rollins, who made it to the top “relatively easy” and “had a lot of help” along the way.

“Seth Rollins is a guy that made it to the top relatively easy, but I must say, he had a lot of help. Cody had to break himself down and rebuild himself, and that’s the Cody Rhodes we see today.” – Booker T

Seth Rollins Fires Back

Rollins was caught off guard by Booker T’s interpretation of his career path. He said, “this narrative is false” and touted the dues he paid en route to joining WWE.

“I started wrestling at 18 years old in back rooms of bars, in pole barns, at UAW Halls, the occasional parking lot.” said Rollins. “Lost money. Broke bones. Drove countless hours alone just to build a name that got erased the second I walked in the WWE door.”

Rollins did, in fact, have a lengthy career before making it to WWE in 2010. Prior to landing at Florida Championship Wrestling, WWE’s former developmental territory, Rollins competed for many independent promotions across the United States.

As Tyler Black, Rollins worked for IWA Mid-South, NWA Midwest, Full Impact Pro, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Ring of Honor, where he won the ROH World Championship.

You can see Booker T’s original comments and Seth Rollins’ reply here: