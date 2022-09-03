Seth Rollins Unhappy He Was Left Off This Year’s SummerSlam: “A Bit Of A Slap In The Face To Me As A Performer”

Today WWE will be invading Cardiff, Wales for their Clash at the Castle premium live event, the company’s first major show in the United Kingdom since the epic SummerSlam 1992 pay-per-view from Wembley 30 years ago.

One of the most highly-anticipated showdowns on the card will be former grand-slam champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins taking on Matt Riddle. The feud, which has been going on for nearly two months, got personal on last week’s Raw when Rollins mentioned Riddle’s real-life issues with his wife during one of his promos, a statement that enraged the Bro and added some extra heat to their encounter.

Rollins and Riddle were originally scheduled to wrestle at SummerSlam last month, but the matchup never officially happened and the two were reduced to a segment that only lasted a few minutes. Rollins spoke about this during his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, and he was quite unhappy with that evening’s booking.

Performing At A High Level

Rollins explains that over the last year he has performed at the top of his game. He had three classics with a returning Cody Rhodes, including what many have called one of the best Hell in a Cell matchups in the last decade. Prior to that Rollins put on clinics with the likes of Roman Reigns, Edge, and was ready to do the same with Riddle at SummerSlam.

“I was a little upset that we had advertised the match, and then not given that to them [the fans]. At the level I had been performing for really the last year, I felt it was a bit of a slap in the face to me as a performer that I wasn’t able to be on what is essentially the second biggest show of the year for us.”

Rollins may not have gotten the chance at SummerSlam, but it will most likely only motivate him more to steal the show at today’s Clash at the Castle.

(If quotes are used please credit Sescoops for the transcription)