Watch What Happened With Seth Rollins After WWE Raw Went Off The Air

The July 18 episode of WWE Raw is in the books and here’s what went down once the USA Network broadcast ended.

This episode of the red brand’s show was held inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Featured on the latest edition of Raw was Miz TV with special guest Logan Paul.

There was also a Raw Women’s Championship match between titleholder Bianca Belair and Carmella. Fans also got to see a singles match between AJ Styles and Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory.

After The Show

(via WWE)

Fans in attendance got to see a dark match between Riddle and Seth Rollins once Raw went off the air.

Riddle and Rollins are involved in a feud that will lead to a singles match at SummerSlam. During the July 18 episode of Raw, Rollins attacked Riddle from behind during the KO Show and hit him with The Stomp.

Later on in the night, Seth defeated Ezekiel in singles action.

The feud between Riddle and Rollins began in the buildup to MITB. It has spilled over past that match as Riddle delivered an RKO to Rollins on the July 4 episode of Raw to prevent him from attacking Ezekiel.

Here’s an image of the dark match between Riddle and Rollins.