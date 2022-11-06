Several Wrestlers React to Braun Strowman’s Controversial Tweet

Braun Strowman battled Omos last night at WWE Crown Jewel and picked up the victory in impressive fashion.
Omos dominated The Monster of All Monsters for the majority of the match but Strowman wouldn’t stay down. Braun showed off his incredible strength and lifted Omos up for the Running Powerslam for the pinfall victory. MVP did not travel to Saudi Arabia for the premium live event after Strowman beat him down on SmackDown.
Earlier today, Braun Strowman took to Twitter and tweeted out a message that annoyed a lot of wrestlers. Strowman poked fun at the “flippy” wrestlers and boasted about being a large man.
Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet responded with the following caption “just don’t ask him to stand on a scale or he’ll threaten to sue you hahaha”.
NJPW‘s Will Ospreay retweeted Braun’s post and wondered why Braun is so angry about people earning money doing the same job as him.
Mustafa Ali noted that Braun Strowman was fired previously and asked if The Monster of All Monsters can teach him about that. Braun wondered if Ali works in catering now and Mustafa said that he doesn’t but joked that he just cooked Strowman.
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho responded that he used to bag groceries. Braun responded by spelling “too” incorrectly and claimed that he made tips while doing the job.
The 39-year-old has since responded to his brothers and sisters in the locker room and asked everyone in the internet wrestling community to take a joke.