Several WWE NXT Stars Wrestled Before Monday’s Raw

An entire group of WWE NXT stars got the chance to work in front of a large crowd for the first time in their careers at Monday’s Raw for the Main Event taping.

On WWE Main Event, Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley will appear on this week’s episode.

The Young Stars Shine

Fallon Henley had a match against Dana Brooke, while Briggs & Jensen faced R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin in a tag team match. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen were victorious in their effort, but it’s unclear who won the women’s bout.

It’s unclear what WWE plans for these stars, but it certainly appears Triple H and officials wanted a closer look at these NXT wrestlers on the big stage after getting over in developmental as babyfaces.

It’s been reported that another expected main roster call-up is likely for another NXT faction, Legado Del Fantasma, after Santos Escobar lost a match to Tony D’Angelo, who saw him banished from NXT.

On the NXT 2.0 premiere, Briggs and Jensen formed a tag team. While together, they became the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, making them the first non-European tag team to win the titles.

