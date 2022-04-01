Shane “Swerve” Strickland Returns And Answers Myron Reed’s MLW World Middleweight Title Open Challenge

At the Intimidation Games event in Dallas, Texas, the former MLW Champion Shane Strickland officially made his return.

MLW’s Dallas Tapings

This year’s Intimidation Games was the third event under the Intimidation Games chronology. The event is a television taping for MLW Fusion. Intimidation Games 2022 took place on March 31, 2022, at Gilley’s Dallas in Dallas, Texas. There is also another major MLW event scheduled in Dallas for WrestleMania weekend. The other event is MLW Azteca Underground TV taping that is scheduled for April 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST.

Myron Reed’s Title Reign

Back at the January 21, 2022 MLW Tapings, Myron Reed defeated Yoshihiro Tajiri, Matt Cross, and Bandido in a to become a record-setting three time MLW World Middleweight Champion. At this time, Reed has held the championship for 69 days.

Shane “Swerve” Strickland Returns To MLW

Apparently, at these tapings Myron issued an open challenge for the MLW World Middleweight Title which was answered by All Elite Wrestling’s Shane “Swerve” Strickland. It should be noted, this was Swerve’s first match in MLW since the January 18, 2019 episode of MLW Fusion. Swerve was also the first MLW World Champion when the company was rebooted in 2018.

Earlier in the day, on Twitter, Major League Wrestling hinted at a possible entry into their company through the forbidden door which would end up being the former Hit Row member.

??WARNING: A door has been unlocked. — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 1, 2022

Shane Swerve Strickland answers Myron Reed’s open challenge for the MLW World Middleweight Title pic.twitter.com/C0Mm6YWOXV — Andrew Thompson (@ADThompson__) April 1, 2022