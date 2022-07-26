The Rock Has A Shark Named After Him

Shark Week is all about celebrating the majestic kings of the sea, and The Rock is getting involved in more than one way.

The 34th annual Shark Week began on July 24th, with Discovery intending to take the week-long event to the next level after their recent acquisition of WarnerMedia.

The Great One was brought into the mix with the same intention. The Rock is hosting the show this time, replacing Josh Gates from last year.

The Rock Reacts

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy recently revealed on Twitter that they have named a Shark after the People’s Champion. The Shark had an injury on his dorsal fin, but the conservancy’s research team oversaw the healing process.

The Rock responded to this news mentioning how we don’t see such injuries in sharks very often. The Hollywood star also noted that he would want to meet the creature named after him someday:

“That’s a gnarly injury we don’t often see on the apex predator. Good to see the recovery! I’d be honored to meet #TheRock? one day. Thanks for the tweet.”

That’s a gnarly injury we don’t often see on the apex predator.

Good to see the recovery!

I’d be honored to meet #TheRock? one day. Thanks for the tweet ??#SharkWeek https://t.co/w0pKhqGUej — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 26, 2022

Shark Week premiered on Disney back in July 1988. Its primary goal was to eradicate the fear of Sharks among people who had seen Jaws movie franchise. It has become an annual phenomenon since then.