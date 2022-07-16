The Rock Praises WWE Star As ‘The Whole Package’

Many consider Montez Ford of the Street Profits to be a future main eventer. Now he has received praise from none other than The Rock himself.

The great one was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of DC League of Super-Pets. He discussed things such as his daughter making history in NXT and more.

When asked about Ford, The Rock said that he loves the energy and charisma the Raw star brings on the table:

“I love that guy. I love his energy, I love his charisma, I love his work ethic, and, you know, in the world of pro wrestling, there’s nothing like the world of pro wrestling. It’s very unique and it’s also a business.”

The Rock mentioned how everyone in the locker room works very hard. He then complimented Montez Ford as ‘the whole package’:

“Professional wrestling, WWE, it’s in my blood, it’s my passion, I love it. So for a guy like him, he’s worked his butt off.

By the way, they all do. Everybody in that locker room, the men, the women, but him in particular, he’s got great athleticism, he’s got the whole package.”

DC League of Super-Pets will be released in theatres on July 29. You can check out the full interview of The Rock below: