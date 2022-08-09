WWE Hall of Famer Tasked With Bringing Back Johnny Gargano (Report)

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has apparently been tasked with bringing the former NXT champion Johnny Gargano back in the company.

The former DIY member has been in news lately with speculations about his next move. He teased a return to the industry just recently.

Fightful Select provided some update on his potential return to WWE. They noted that shortly after the change in WWE management, Michaels was tasked with reaching out to Johnny Gargano.

There is no word on how the conversation between the wrestling veteran and the former NXT star went, but it’s clear HBK was the one who was to be in contact with him.

Johnny Gargano In NXT

(via WWE)

Johnny Gargano was one of the top stars of NXT during its rise to popularity. He first made his name as part of the DIY tag team with Tommaso Ciampa and later went on to become a successful singles star.

During his 6 year long run with the development brand, the former WWE star became a one time tag team champion, a three-time North American champion and one time NXT champion. These accolades are proof of how highly Triple H thinks of him.

Gargano took a break from wrestling last December after the birth of his son. With recent returns such as Dexter Lumis and Karrion Kross, it seems to be the perfect time for the former champion to make his comeback as well.