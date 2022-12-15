Shawn Michaels Wanted NXT Women’s Title Off Mandy Rose Immediately After Learning of Online Content (Report)

NXT head Shawn Michaels decided on Mandy Rose’s title loss this week immediately after learning of her exclusive online content.

Rose lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on this week’s NXT, who earned the match by winning the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

A day after her title loss, WWE released Rose over the exclusive photos and videos shared on her website.

Title Change

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer reports that this week’s WWE NXT faced significant rewrites after WWE learned of Rose’s website.

“They switched the whole show around. What happened was, there was a meeting and Matt Bloom brought to Shawn Michaels, told him what some of the stuff that she’s been putting on her subscription service is.” Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer added that Michaels immediately made the call for Rose to lose the title.

“Shawn’s immediate thing was, ‘We’ve got to get the title off of her immediately’. Switched around the whole show, got the title off of.” Dave Meltzer.

Mandy Rose Today

While Rose is gone from WWE, it is believed that the promotion could welcome her back down the line.

As a main roster talent (albeit one who spent the last year in NXT) Mandy Rose is subject to a 90-day non-compete clause.

Rose has given a statement on her website, thanking her subscribers for their support and promising that the site is not going anywhere.

It has been reported that Rose is earning more with her online content than she did under contract as a WWE Superstar.